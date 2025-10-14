Ikhtiar Wali terms attack on anti-polio team as assault on bright future of Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, condemned the recent attack on an anti-polio team in the Matta area of Swat, calling it an attack on the bright future of Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he stated, “Those who protect innocent children from disability are the true heroes of the nation, while those who attack them are enemies of humanity and criminals of the nation.”

He reaffirmed that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government’s resolve to root out the menace of terrorism was stronger than ever.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan emphasized that no matter how many obstacles the enemies of Pakistan place in the path of our children’s future, the country will emerge as polio-free.

Paying tribute to martyred Levies official Abdul Kabir, the Coordinator said that his sacrifice would not go in vain, adding, “Such brave sons are the pride of the nation.”