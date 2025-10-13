Ikhtiar Wali calls election for CM KP unconstitutional

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, termed the election of the Chief Minister (CM) KP unconstitutional, stating that the process was conducted without waiting for the denotification of Ali Amin Gandapur.

In his social media X post on Monday, he remarked, “Constitutional and legal requirements were not met for elections in KP Assembly.”

He rejected the newly elected CM, noting that the Governor has already summoned Gandapur on October 15 to complete the due process related to provincial assembly matters, including the denotification of the former and election of the new Chief Minister.

“It was better to wait for the denotification of Gandapur before holding the election,” he said.