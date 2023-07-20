IK lost the power of truth, honesty and trust: Khurram Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP): Federal Minister of Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan said that actually ‘CIPHER’ was not lost, rather Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan lost his power of truth, honesty and level of trust.

He was Prime Minister of a nuclear state and he should have acted honestly as he had taken oath whereas he had acted against the Constitution of the country, he said while talking to a private news channel on Thursday.

Commenting on PTI’s public gatherings, he said these were only to misguide the people as Imran Khan was involved in taking his personal interests instead of doing for the public and for the welfare of the country’s interest. He added that PTI had also damaged the foreign policy of the country by doing things on false bases and blaming others.

Khurram further informed that Imran Khan admitted his mistake that he had lost ‘CIPHER’ and the question was that whatever he did was not possible.