ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that PTI-led government gave utmost priority to the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

“Drug dealers to be taught a lesson. We will not let our youth to fall victims of their evil intentions,” the minister said during a meeting with the Country Representative of UNODC Jeremy Milsom here.

“Just like global world, Pakistan is trying its best to get rid of this menace” the Federal Minister remarked.

Ijaz Shah welcomed the representative and appreciated the role of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in drug eradication process.

“The role of UNODC in fighting this menace is worth appreciation” the minister said.

Country representative of UNODC briefed the minister about the functioning and operations of the organisation in regards with drug eradication.

Appreciating the interests of Pakistan government to purge this evil from the country, Milsom said the 3rd Country plan will commence from 2021, while the previous two have been quite fruitful.

Both the dignitaries pledged for working together to fight this menace and make Pakistan a drug free society in the future.