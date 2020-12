ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Tuesday assumed the charge as Minister for Narcotics Control.

Secretary Narcotics Control Shoaib Dastgir briefed the minister about affairs of Ministry and also about National Council of Narcotics Control.

The minister said that strict action would be ensured against narcotics smugglers and those involved in drug pushing activities.

The Prime Minister would head the meeting of first National Council of Narcotics Control next week.