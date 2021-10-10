Ijaz condoles Dr. Abdul Qadeer’s death

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a message he said, his services to Pakistan would be remembered long. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s role in making Pakistan a nuclear power was memorable, he added.

Ijaz said the vacuum created by the death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan could never be filled. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.