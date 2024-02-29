IIUI’s research priority based approach led to meaningful progress in ranking: Rector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):Rector, International Islamic university Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Samina Malik, on Thursday said that the university gave top priority to the research and its results were evident as IIUI has made meaningful progress in various recent rankings.

She was addressing to a closing ceremony of a 10-day long workshop on research methodology in social sciences organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) in collaboration with Directorate of Graduate Studies.

The workshop was attended by around 100 scholars from various universities including IIUI, QAU, Minhaj University Lahore, Air University Islamabad, BUITEMS Quetta, Qurtaba University Peshawar, Hamdard University Karachi and the Women University of Multan.

The workshop was designed in physical and online mode.

Prof. Dr. Samina Malik said that the trends in the research of social sciences had changed in previous years and it was the need of time to raise our standards according to the ones that were being practiced by academicians globally.

She stressed upon the scholars to focus on research methodology as she opined that it was the most important part of research.

She hailed the IRD for inviting the best resource persons for the participants.

The Rector added that the university was eager to provide ideal platform for academic excellence and research.

She distributed the workshop completion certificate among the participants, while shields were also presented to the resource persons.

The resource persons included Dr. Sham Haider, Dr. Sajid Yousafzai, Dr. Yasir Hussain, Dr. Rabia Ali and Dr. Qandil Abbas.

In the workshop, the scholars covered various important topics such as introduction to research, data collection procedures and tool, formulation of smart research objectives, qualitative research methods, data analysis and methods of keeping research on track.

The closing ceremony of the workshop was also attended by Director IRD, Syed Hassan Aftab, Incharge Directorate of graduate studies, and Dr. Suhail Abdullah and coordinating team of the IRD.