IIUI secures trademark registration

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): In a significant move to protect its institutional integrity and brand identity, the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has officially secured the registration of its name and abbreviation under the Trade Marks Ordinance 2001.

The certification, issued by the Government of Pakistan’s Trade Marks Registry, confirms IIUI’s legal ownership of its identity under Trade Mark No. 667973 in class 41, covering education, training, cultural and entertainment services, said a press release.

This milestone comes at a critical time, as the university sought to address growing concerns over the use of similar acronyms by other institutions, which risked creating confusion in the academic community and public discourse.

The trademark registration marks a definitive step in asserting IIUI’s rightful identity and setting a legal precedent for brand protection in the education sector.

The achievement, which is the result of a dedicated three-year effort by the legal team, including Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Legal Advisor, IIUI, and Naseer Ahmad, In-House Lawyer, IIUI, stands as a testament to their commendable work. Their persistent and strategic handling of the case ensured the university’s claim was effectively recognized and ratified by the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan. Their sustained engagement not only culminated in success but also reinforced the university’s commitment to safeguarding its legacy and academic credibility.

As IIUI has been using its name, abbreviation, and logo since its inception, the unauthorized use of these identifiers by outside elements in recent years had raised serious concerns.

With this landmark registration, the university now holds the exclusive legal right to its identity and is positioned to take appropriate legal action against any infringement, ensuring that its name and reputation are fully protected moving forward.