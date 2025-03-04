17.7 C
IIUI, ILFABET sign MoU to enhance educational leadership

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and the Institute of Learning for a Better Tomorrow (ILFABET) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen educational leadership, capacity building, and academic collaboration.
Held at the Faculty of Education, IIUI, the ceremony was attended by faculty members, representatives from the Office of Linkages, and ILFABET officials, including its Founder and CEO, Ms. Sumbal Naveed.
The agreement focuses on joint training programs, research collaborations, and professional development opportunities for students and faculty.
Speaking at the event, Professor Dr. Manzoor Khan Afridi, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Ms. Sumbal Naveed emphasized the role of academic partnerships in bridging the gap between academia and industry.
 They highlighted the importance of mentorship, networking, and research exposure in promoting professional growth.
The MoU was officially signed by Dr. Afridi on behalf of the IIUI President and Ms. Sumbal Naveed for ILFABET.
The event concluded with a networking session among faculty members and representatives from both institutions.
