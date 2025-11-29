IIUI holds Saiban-e-Pakistan int’l seminar on role of religion and law in dialogue among civilizations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): A High-Level Saiban-e-Pakistan International Seminar on “The Role of Religion and Law in Dialogue Among Civilizations” Concludes at Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

This major event was a collaborative effort between the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), IIUI, the Embassy of the Republic of Austria, and the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) in collaboration with Directorate of Student Affairs (Male & Female), and Faculty of Shariah & Law, IIUI. The event brought Ambassadors, Judges, diplomats, jurists and top scholars together. The Ambassador of the Holy See (Apostolic Nuncio) in Pakistan is Archbishop Germano Penemote specially attended the seminar, said a press release on Saturday.

The seminar was addressed by Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; Senator Danish Kumar, Member Senate of Pakistan; Kelly R. Johnson, President Asia Region of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Professor Dr Stefan Hammer from the University of Vienna, Austria, Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, Judge Federal Shariat Court; Professor Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of IRI/Dean FSL; Israr Madni President, International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) and others.

Georg Steiner, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, Jan Gerald Krausser, Head of Communications, Cultural Affairs and Protocol of the Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany in Pakistan and Pir Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah, Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Aliya Mohra Sharif, along with other diplomats and notable personalities, attended the event.

The seminar commenced with the welcome address of Professor Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of IRI/Dean FSL.

He welcomed the Guests on behalf of the President International Islamic University, Prof Dr Ahmed Saad Al-Ahmed.

During his address, he presented various theories related to civilizational Dialogue.

He also introduced the Saiban-e-Pakistan, national narrative of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Interfaith Harmony to the foreign dignitaries.

His speech sets the tone for the necessity of civilizational dialogue and its various aspects in the context of law and religion.

Senator Danish Kumar, Member Senate of Pakistan, also addressed the participants, offering a parliamentary perspective on the role of dialogue in national cohesion and policymaking.

Professor Dr Stefan Hammer from the University of Vienna, Austria, delivered the compelling keynote, offering a scholarly examination of the harmonization between religious ethics and contemporary legal frameworks across diverse cultures.

Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer of the Federal Shariat Court provided invaluable judicial insights, emphasizing the crucial role of law in facilitating dialogue and ensuring peaceful coexistence within the context of faith.

Kelly R. Johnson, President Asia Region of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints described the dual thrust of dialogue in theological perspectives and highlighted prospects of civilizational dialogue.

Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria and Chair of the session underscored the deep bilateral commitment between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Republic of Austeria, viewing the seminar as a vital step in intellectual and cultural cooperation.

Israr Madni President, International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) highlighted the importance of civilizational dialogue for Pakistan.

Hafiz Ghufran Ahmad, Student Advisor Male, IIUI and Dr Rukhsana Tariq, Student Advisor Female, IIUI presented vote of thanks.

Sahibzada Muhammad Qamar Ul Haq President Jamiya Muhammdi Sharif and Student LLM Muslim Family Law on the behalf of male students and Javaria on the behalf of female students welcomed the honourable guests.

The session was expertly moderated by Dr Hafiz Aftab Ahmed, Head of the Department of Comparative Study of World Religions at IRI.

He also presented the comprehensive recommendations drafted from the day’s discussions, outlining actionable steps for advancing civilizational dialogue.

Finally, Professor Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq delivered the concluding remarks, marking the end of a highly productive and enriching international session.