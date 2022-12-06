IIUI Extravaganza 2022 kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday inaugurated the Extravaganza 2022 organized by International Islamic University (IIU) Islamabad at the new campus.

The event would continue till December 9 during which a food gala, book fair, speeches media hunt, art exhibition, and competitions of Qirat & Naat and Mushaira are being organized.

On the first day, a book fair, flower exhibition and food festivals were organized.

The inaugural ceremony was also joined by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhatar Ahmed, IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, diplomats of KSA and other Muslim countries, vice presidents of the university, Deans, DGs, students advisors, provosts and a large number of students at both the campuses.

Speaking on the occasion, KSA Ambassador said that the extravaganza 2022 is a true picture of the university’s Islamic and international character.

He said these activities will provide a platform to the youth to showcase talent and utilize their energies.

The Saudi Ambassador said IIUI has a special role in nurturing the Muslim youth in light of Islamic teachings.

Talking about Pak-Saudi relations, he said both countries have deep-rooted brethren ties that are historic.

He said the university is an omen of strong times between KSA and Pakistan.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in his address said universities are vital across the world as every nation’s progress is dependent on higher education institutions.

He said the government is keen to make the youth compatible and competitive according to modern needs so that young minds may contribute to socio-economic progress of the country.

He added that universities must operate according to the needs of society. IIUI has made a tremendous chain of activities that deserve appreciation.

Dr. Mukhtar opined that universities must address the societal requirements like IIUI adding that IIUI is heading in the right direction.

He added that we must shift towards the technologies and we must not be hesitant to opt for modern ways of education. It is time to pay back to society according to its needs, he said.

Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said that the university is keen to focus on the needs of society and we are making all our efforts to bring youth towards the initiatives that may pay back to society.

He said the university has a clear idea that youth is the biggest agent of change and this extravaganza is an example as in dozens of events we have brought various platforms for the young talented students to shine and serve society and humanity.

He said students are the top priority of IIUI management which is why it is going to launch a facilitation centre for the students.

IIUI President specially thanked the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques for the continuous financial support of IIUI.

Earlier, the vice president female campus Dr. Samina Malik said that the university under the leadership of Dr. Hathal is working hard to prosper and shine and results are now on our doors as the university has outshined in the rankings and the performance report has already been published.

The chief guest visited the food stalls of the students of various countries who had come with cultural cuisines and famous sweet dishes of their respective countries.

Later, IIUI president also inaugurated the calligraphy exhibition set by up the department of Islamic Arts and Architecture. Famous calligrapher Rasheed Butt was the chief guest of the exhibition.