‘IIOJK people will never accept its division’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the speakers have said that the people of Kashmir will never accept its division on the basis of colour, caste or territory. The event was organized by Imam Hussain (RA) Memorial Trust.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in Kargil public gathering, they criticism the Modi-led Indian government for repealing the special status of the territory and dividing it into two union territories on August 5, last year.

They said that after August 5, last year, the Indian government had said that it would bring development and progress in the territory but all its claims and promises proved white lie.

They said that the Indian government was exploiting the people of the territory and they would not accept the division of Kashmir.

The speakers said that they were against the formation of union territories and demand the restoration of its previous status.

They said that they were against the division of Kashmir before August 5, after August 5 and would continue its opposition in future as well.