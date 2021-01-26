IIOJK newspaper owners decry curtailment in advertisements

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Abdul Hameed Lone has said that in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, newspapers owners have decried substantial decrease in volume of advertisement by the Indian government.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday he said, “Government should clarify all the doubts regarding the new circular about issuance of advertisements. Many newspapers have been empaneled over the years, instead of increasing the flow of advertisements, we are witnessing curtailment”.

He said that in Srinagar the earlier Information Department used to give advertisement to four- to five newspapers and now government has issued an ambiguous order regarding the issuance of advertisement.