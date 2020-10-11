IIOJK journalists launch English Magazine ‘Kashmir Update’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Journalists of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) based in Pakistan on Sunday launched a monthly English magazine called “Kashmir Update” to highlight atrocities of occupied forces in IIOJ&K.

The launching ceremony of the magazine was held in a round table conference here.

Addressing the ceremony, former president of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan, said that “Kashmir is the part of our faith, we have a long association with the independence movement and are ready to make any sacrifice for the success of the independence movement”.

He said that Kashmir was on the verge of independence from India so Kashmiris should not be disappointed.

Kashmiri leader Prof. Nazir Ahmad Shaal said that India had intensified state terrorism in occupied Kashmir in recent times.

A large number of youths were being martyred while thousands of people, including the Hurriyat leadership had been imprisoned, he added.

He said that stability of Pakistan was dear to Kashmiris and they had high hopes from Pakistan. India had occupied Kashmir in violation of international law and Kashmiri people had been deprived from their basic right to independence since 1947, he pointed out.

India has violated all the basic rights of Kashmiris including the right to self-determination. India claims to be the largest democratic country in the world but it is committing serious human rights violations in Kashmir.

Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom, Nafees Zakaria said that India’s move on August 5, 2019 was another dark chapter in the history of Kashmir, which had highlighted Kashmir globally. Kashmiris had been suffering for decades, he added.

Despite Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people were fighting for their right to self-determination. Its needs to bring human right violation record of India in notice of the world.

Leading intellectual and head of Kashmir Media Service, Shaikh Tajmal-ul-Islam, while addressing the function, said that India’s Hindu extremist and ruling party was pursuing the Hindutva agenda.

He said that the Indian government was taking illegal steps to reduce the proportion of Muslims in the occupied valley.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, convener of the Hurriyat Kashmir Movement, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda was the “Hindutva ” which it wanted to implement.

Chairman of Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, said that the Secretary General of United National had recently said that the Kashmir issue was on the UN agenda.

India had not only maintained its aggressive domination over Kashmir but had always created obstacles to the solution of the problem, he said.

“The United Nations recognizes the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people that the Kashmiris should have the right to decide their own political future”, he added.

He said that on August 5, 2019, India abolished the limited autonomy granted to Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

After that an unending series of atrocities against Kashmiris had started, he added.

Hurriyat Conference leader Mohammad Farooq Rahmani said that India’s “Hindutva Agenda” had no barrier to humanity, India had failed to suppress Kashmiris despite its oppression to end the struggle for self-determination of Kashmiris.

On the occasion, several members of the European and British Parliaments expressed their views through a video link and said that unless India resolves the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris in its real and historical context, the dream of peace in South Asia there would be no embarrassing interpretation.