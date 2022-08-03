IIOJK economy reels under depression due to state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Three years after Indian government led by Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party snatched special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), the economy of the state is reeling under immense pressure and facing depression due to incessant lockdowns, curfews, internet blockades and never-ending uncertain situation.

The Narendra Modi-led government had taken many unlawful measures since abrogation of article 370 and 35-A, with special focus on changing demography and crushing economy of Kashmir to force people bow down on their demand of right to self-determination.

At the time of stripping the special status of Kashmir and splitting it into two separate union territories to be directly controlled from Center (New Delhi), the BJP had claimed the changes would result in a better development of the region and boost its economy.

However, three years after that unlawful measure, the economy of Kashmir has been literary put on deathbed. Political and economists analysts believe that the situation has only deteriorated during the past three years as the economy had to face worst negative impact of the August 5, 2019 decisions. The measures affected most of industrialists and traders besides rendering thousands of people jobless to worsen unemployment condition of the state.

Soon after August 5, 2019 decision, thousands of fresh troops were rushed to IIOJK and the whole region was put under strict lockdown, which was followed series of lockdowns in the name of Coronavirus (Covid-19) precautions. Till date the curbs continue, either in the form of lockdowns, or curfews or in the name of cordon and search operations (CASO). All these tactics of Indian state terrorism have virtually halted economic activities across the region and have been resulting in total economic chaos.

Fruit and tourism industries are pivotal to economic base of Kashmir. Indian government, with pre-planned measures hit these two sectors to crush Kashmiris economically and force them accept occupation. During the past three years the Indian occupation forces cut down many orchards to inflict economic losses.

In addition, the pre-planned lockdowns during the period of exporting horticulture produce resulted in rotting of fresh fruits and loss of billions of rupees to Kashmiris. This year too, curbs were imposed on Srinagar-Jammu highway in the pretext of facilitating Amarnath Yatra, which created difficulties in transporting fruit to markets, Money control, online business newspaper reported.

The grinding halt after August 5, 2019 and successive coronavirus lockdowns also hit hard the tourism industry of the occupied state. The stakeholders of tourism were forced to change their means of livelihood, according to research study published in ScienceDirect. The loss of special status and the lockdown due to COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the tourism industry for the past two-three years, resulting in massive job losses.

The handicraft industry another important industry has also been going through tough times since long, particularly since August 2019, due to cut off of the state from rest of the world. “The overall losses incurred over the years have resulted in an unprecedented level of stress on the working capital and finances of the local business establishments,” reports The Statesman.

According to The Economic Times, frequent high-speed internet shutdowns, cuts in telephone communication, curfews and safety of employees have affected micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“The risk factor for us business owners is very high. You never know when the situation might completely change and Kashmir shuts down. Internet-shutdowns without any prior information is what affects us the most, and this usually shuts down our business completely. We have not taken any financial help from anywhere and due to this, when the situation gets bad sometimes, we have to meet the expenses from our own savings,” Omaira Khan, an entrepreneur told Economic Times.

The Kashmir Institute of International Affairs, in its report on Dissecting Kashmir’s Economy – Post Revocation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution concludes that the basic fundamental human rights, such as, right to information, mobility and connectivity, were completely disrupted in the region since August 5, 2019. This resulted in declining tourism, internet clampdowns, loss of education and slackening E-commerce. August 5, 2019, had ruined IIOJK economy, it observed.

It is high time for international community to intervene and help resolution of Kashmir issue for promoting peace and security that could lead to economic development of all region, particularly Kashmir.