IIOJK-based journalists face state repression by Indian forces: Wani

MIRPUR (AJK): Mar 18 (APP):Taking part in debate held under agenda Item 5 the representative of World Muslim Congress (WMC), Altaf Hussain Wani while highlighting nefarious designs of India in IIOJK said, the journalists who even report with utmost honesty and professional integrity face state repression and are hounded by occupation forces’ day in day out.

“Ms. Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights, while updating the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council, was also critical of action taken by Indian authorities against journalists and human rights defenders covering to curb freedom of expression and their cooperation with UN mechanism,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, representative of the International Action for Peace & Sustainable Development Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan slammed India for abusing and harassing journalists in IOK, and sought the highest body’s attention towards the continued acts of intimidation and reprisal against Journalists, human rights defenders and civil society members who cooperate or seek cooperation with the United Nations, its mechanisms and special procedures. Mr. Khan urged the states to cooperate with the UN mechanism to improve the human rights situation.

Citing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948 and the International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights, 1966, Dr. Saira Farooq shah representative of Commission Africaine Des Promoteurs De La Santé Et Des Droits De L’hommetold the international audience that despite being the signatory of these laws, India does not comply to these International commitments. Ms Shah pointed out that there have been systematic violations of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir since August 4, 2019 to date.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi representative of Community Human Rights and Advocacy Centre told the council that India does not want the world to know the magnitude of violations that are massive and systematic. This negation by India has given tremendous rise to massive human rights abuses and encourages reprisals and acts of intimidation.

Kashmiri delegation urged the UN Human Rights Council to establish a inquiry commission to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.