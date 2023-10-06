IHRA seals private blood bank on massive violations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP): In a shocking revelation, the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) on Friday uncovered severe violations here at Ahmed Blood Bank in PWD during an inspection and directed to immediately cease all types of services.

According to an official of IHRA, in response to these grave blood banking violations, the authority instructed the blood bank to apply for registration with the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Authority (IHRA) within 10 working days while non-compliance would result in strict actions.

It was the second visit of the IHRA team to Ahmed Blood Bank following a registration request. Astonishingly, the blood bank was found to be operational, blatantly disregarding IHRA’s previous directives. The In-charge or owner, Shahbaz Masih, was present on-site.

Further investigations revealed expired blood bags in the refrigerator, tempered expiry dates on gel cards, and expired reagents also found.

Disturbingly, critical screening tests for diseases such as Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Syphilis, and Malaria were not being conducted for blood bags. Cross-matching and grouping procedures were observed to be improperly executed, putting patients at serious risk.

Even more alarming were reports of expired and substandard blood bags being given to patients after altering collection and expiry dates. Quality control measures, including the washing and refilling of used bags without proper checks, were found to be routine practices.

A visible microbial growth was detected in platelet bags (a crucial blood component), raising serious concerns about contamination risks.

During the investigation, it was revealed that 17 blood bags were stored in the refrigerator, with two of them found to be expired.

Additionally, a hidden stash of 15 blood bags, either expired or substandard, was discovered concealed in a cabinet, emphasizing the blood bank’s blatant disregard for regulations.

Blood grouping was shockingly performed using urine sample containers, a practice entirely inconsistent with standard medical procedures. Furthermore, no qualified Hematologist or Medical Officer was available during the visit.

As a consequence of these grievous violations, the Ahmed Blood Bank has been sealed by the IHRA, pending further investigations. The severity of these breaches raises questions about the safety and integrity of the blood supply.

The authority official said that the IHRA is committed to taking swift and decisive action against all blood banks in Islamabad found to be below the defined standards of care.

Previously, the authority visited this blood bank on August 03 and the inspection revealed a complete absence of qualified technical personnel at the time.

During the inspection, Shahbaz Masih was identified as the sole operator of the blood bank. Alarmingly, RCC and platelets were being separated, and whole blood was issued upon request without adherence to standard protocols.

Critical concerns emerged regarding storage practices, as blood bags were found stored in a domestic refrigerator lacking temperature control. Moreover, a substantial number of blood bags were casually placed on bench-tops or counters, posing a serious risk to the integrity of the blood supply.

Platelets, requiring specific storage conditions, were shockingly found in a domestic refrigerator instead of the mandated 22°C. The reuse of blood bags, observed through washed and seemingly re purposed bags, raised significant health and safety concerns.