IHC’s three judges take oath as permanent

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Justice Muhammad Asif and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas of the Islamabad High Court IHC) on Monday took oath as permanent judges.

Chief Justice of IHC Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar administered the oath to the three judges. The oath-taking ceremony of the three permanent judges was held in the common room of the Islamabad High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which the national anthem was played.

The Registrar of the Islamabad High Court read out the notification of the appointment of the judges. The ceremony was attended by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, High Court and District Court judges, President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association Wajid Gilani, Secretary Manzoor Jaja, lawyers and court reporters.

The Ministry of Law had issued a notification of the appointment of the three judges with the approval of the President. All three judges worked as additional judges for up to a year before being permanently appointed.