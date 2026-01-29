IHCBA rejects role in Imaan Mazari’s arrest

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Thursday rejected the impression of its involvement in arrest of Advocate Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha.

The IHCBA’s Secretary Manzoor Jaja said in his statement that there is no truth in the remarks regarding the involvement of the High Court Bar in the arrest of two lawyers.

He said that such remarks about the Bar by a judge who was the President of the High Court Bar in the past are very regrettable and he should have avoided such comments.

The Secretary High Court Bar said that the Islamabad High Court Bar handles the matters and affairs related to the Bar in a good manner in accordance with the law.

He said that the bar always works within the framework of the Constitution and law and stands with its lawyers.

According to Manzoor Jaja, the cases of Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha were fixed on priority basis by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Sarfaraz Dogar.

He said that both the lawyers were present in the office of the Islamabad High Court Bar for two days. The Secretary bar said that on the request of the bar, Justice Azam Khan not only granted interim bail to the two lawyers but also provided relief in the ongoing proceedings in the Sessions Court.

After this, interim bail was also granted in an old case on the request of the High Court Bar, he said. He further said that after the court time expired and the Chief Justice left, the pre-arrest bail case could not be scheduled in an unknown case.

Despite this, the High Court Bar stayed the arrest of the two lawyers for two days and the bar stood by them, he added.

According to Manzoor Jaja, the High Court Bar not only went on strike but also strongly resisted the arrest of Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha, while the District Bar and Islamabad Bar Council also stood by the High Court Bar’s appeal.

He said that the police were barred from entering the courtroom and a protest rally was also taken out against the arrest of the two lawyers.