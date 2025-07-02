IHCBA congratulates Justice Dogar on becoming CJ

HomeNationalIHCBA congratulates Justice Dogar on becoming CJ
ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP): The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Wednesday congratulated Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar on becoming the permanent Chief Justice of IHC.
IHCBA President Wajid Ali Gilani and Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Jaja presented a bouquet to Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar in his office and expressed their best wishes for him.
On Tuesday, the Judicial Commission approved the appointment of Justice Sarfaraz Dogar as the permanent Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.
