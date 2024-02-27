IHC withdraws show-cause notice to DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday withdrew the show-cause notice issued to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon for non-appearance in the contempt of court case.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the miscellaneous application of DC Islamabad pertaining to the contempt of court case. Irfan Nawaz Memon appeared before the court along with his lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

On the court’s directive, the DC submitted his response to the show cause, requesting for the withdrawal of the notice. The court accepted this request.

Irfan Memon then sought exemption from attendance on March 1, citing his scheduled tour to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Justice Babar Sattar rejected the DC’s request, observing that the court would pronounce the reserved verdict on March 1 and the accuser was expected to be present in the court on that day.

He ruled that the accuser could leave for abroad after the verdict’s pronouncement.

It may be mentioned that the decision of the contempt of court case is reserved for the issuance of a Maintenance of Public Order against Shehryar Afridi, which will be pronounced on March 1.