IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Senator Faisal Javed Khan has urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Adiala Jail administration for non-compliance with court orders, which had permitted lawyers and political leaders to meet the PTI founder.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard Senator Faisal Javed’s plea on Tuesday, seeking legal action against the jail administration.

Defence Counsel Sheraz Ahmad Ranjha argued that the court had issued a directive to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail on February 26 to arrange a meeting of lawyers and political leaders with the PTI founder.

However, the superintendent did not allow the lawyers and political leaders to meet the PTI founder in jail.

The court directed to send copies of the February 26 decision to the superintendent and imposed a fine of Rsv25,000 for each application if the superintendent did not permit the meeting with the PTI founder.