IHC transfers audio leak case to Justice Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday transferred a case from the court of Justice Babar Sattar to the court of Justice Azam Khan related to the audio leaks of Najam Saqib and Bushra Bibi.
Now Justice Azam Khan will hear the audio leaks case on November 4. This case is related to the audio leaks of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and Bushra Bibi.
Petitions were filed in the Islamabad High Court against the audio leaks by the parties. It should be remembered that the Supreme Court has issued a stay order preventing the Islamabad High Court from further action in this case.
