IHC to take up Imran’s petition against addition of terrorism clauses in FIR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed a petition of PTI’s chief Imran Khan for hearing tomorrow, seeking to remove terrorism sections from FIR pertaining protests outside of ECP building after decision in toshakhana case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri would take up the case for hearing tomorrow along with the objections raised by the registrar office.

The registrar office had raised three objects against the petition including missing of Imran Khan’s biometric verification and not attaching of documents of ATC. The registrar office also said that the case should have been filed before the trial court which was a relevant forum.

The petitioner had prayed the court in his plea to suspend the operation of the FIR till the final judgment of the court. He said that a peaceful protest was right of every citizen.

The petition was moved by Faisal Chaudhry Advocate and Ali Bokhari Advocate on behalf of PTI’s chief.

It may be mentioned here that the anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad had dismissed the interim bail of Imran Khan due to his continuous non-appearance in the case.