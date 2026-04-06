IHC to hear 190m pounds case on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The hearing of the £190 million case involving the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi was defferred till tomorrow at the Islamabad High Court due to the unavailability of the bench.

The Chief Justice was engaged in official commitments, leading to the cancellation of the day’s cause list. The registrar’s office has now scheduled the case for hearing tomorrow.

The case will be heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.