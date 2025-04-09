IHC suspends show-cause notices to DG passport, director NAB

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the contempt of court show cause notice issued to the DG Immigration and Passport and Director NAB, and also sought a writ petition and a complete record of the contempt of court proceedings from the court of Justice Babar Sattar.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif issued an order suspending the show cause notice.

In the order, the court said that the objection to the appeal of the DG Immigration and Passport is removed and the hearing should be scheduled for today.

The single bench issued a show cause notice of contempt of court on the petition to remove the name from the travel ban.

The petitioners’ lawyer said that the order to include the name in the travel ban list was suspended and final relief was given instead of interim. He said that the Directorate General Immigration and Passport acted on the NAB’s request. He did not include the name by picking and choosing on its own.

The contempt of court notice issued to the DG Immigration and Passport is illegal.

The court said that the appellant’s point is worthy of consideration, so notices are issued to the parties seeking their response. All records of the office application and contempt of court proceedings should be attached to this appeal.

A show cause notice was issued on the recommendation to include the name in the travel ban list in continuous violation of court orders. Justice Babar Sattar had issued show cause notices to the DG Immigration and Passport and Director NAB.