IHC suspends FIA notice against CDA member Estate

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s notice to Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s member Estate Muhammad Afnan Alam and sought comments from the respondents.

IHC’s Justice Arbar Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by CDA’s member against the FIA inquiry. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the FIA had conducted its inquiry against him but its finding couldn’t be shared yet. The FIA also recorded the statement of the petitioner, it said.

However, the FIA had served again notice to the petitioner. The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that his client’s parent department is Auditor General Office but he is serving in CDA since July 2021.

After hearing the arguments, the court suspended the FIA notice till next hearing and sought response from the investigation agency. The hearing was adjourned till January 19.