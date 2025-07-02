IHC suspends CDA fine on ‘rehribaan’

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the order of CDA for imposing Rs30,000 fine on a ‘rehribaan’ and directed petitioner’s lawyer to prepare licenses draft and submit to CDA for approval.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case related to the renewal of licenses of licensed ‘rehribaans’.

During the hearing, lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha appeared on behalf of the petitioners, while the Special Magistrate and lawyers from the CDA were also in attendance.

Advocate Imaan Mazari said that a warning had to be given for the first violation but a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed, on which Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan said that the petitioner can file an appeal against the fine order at the relevant

forum.

The court ordered lawyer Imaan Mazari to prepare a draft of the procedure and provide it to the CDA officials. Imaan Mazari said that “we met with CDA officials on court orders, we were told in the meeting that CDA will auction the place.

She said there must be difference between a cart and a stall.

The lawyer said that the applicant ‘rehribaan’ were not allowed to sit in the meeting.

The CDA lawyer said that “we heard the suggestions and said that we will put them before the CDA board.” He denied of any auction, and said “we are trying to resolve this issue, we have to present their suggestions in the board meeting and then the board has to take a decision.”

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until July 16.