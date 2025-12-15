IHC summons Registrar Karachi University in Justice Jahangiri’s degree case

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned registrar Karachi University and directed him to appear in person in a case related to the degree of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case against the education degree of Justice Jahangiri.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri appeared before the court during the case. Petitioner lawyer Mian Dawood, members of the Islamabad Bar Council Raja Aleem Abbasi, Zafar Khokhar and other lawyers were also present.

During hearing of the case, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri came to the rostrum and said that the case against his seniority has already been challenged in the Supreme Court. He took the stand that the quo-warranto appeal in the IHC has never been heard by the division bench. He said that he was given only three days’ notice on a petition that was 15 years old, while despite the petitioner’s request to adjourn the hearing, he was stopped from judicial work.

Justice Jahangiri said that giving notice to another judge by one judge is an unusual move in judicial history. He further said that he has not yet been provided with the complete record even though this is a 34-year-old case and he has the right to see the record.

He also objected to Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar for being part of the bench. On this, the Chief Justice said that he

would get justice just like anyone else and the bench was not a direct party in this matter.

Justice Jahangiri said that action was also taken in the Sindh High Court in the degree issue and they have all the records.

The court summoned the registrar of Karachi University in his personal capacity. The petitioner requested that the case be tried on a day-to-day basis, while the President of Islamabad Bar Association said that every matter should be tried in accordance with law and procedure.