IHC summons IG, DG FIA in kidnapping case of woman

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday summoned the IG Islamabad, DIG, DG FIA and DSP CIA in personal capacity in the case of alleged kidnapping of women and minor girls from Lahore and Bahawalpur.

The court also ordered the DG FIA to form a JIT and investigate the matter.

The case was heard by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. During the hearing, the court was told that on September 17, three girls and their mother were picked up from Lahore and were later named in the FIR registered at Tarnol police station on September 20.

During the hearing, videos of the children, women, household goods, cash and vehicles being picked up were also presented in the court.

Expressing anger over the incident, the court ordered the top officials to appear in person and adjourned the hearing until Tuesday.