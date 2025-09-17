Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNationalIHC summons DC in person in plea against working of private people...
National

IHC summons DC in person in plea against working of private people at Patwar circles

14
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Deputy Commissioner ICT in person on a petition against working of private people (Munshis) in patwar circles of federal capital.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case. During the hearing, the court was told that only nine Patwaris are posted on 45 posts in the Patwari Circles of Islamabad, while the rest of the work is being done through private people.
On this, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the Patwaris have appointed private ‘Munshis’ in front, these are posts of Islamabad, not of any other province.
Justice Kayani said that if an order is given to register a case, these nine Patwaris will be in jail, but at present they are not doing so. He further remarked that these posts of the Islamabad Capital Territory are local, not federal, adding that the Chief
Commissioner has an advantage that he is taking the work of 45 from nine servants. He said that the entire system is running on dishonesty.
The court adjourned the hearing, ordering the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to appear in person at the next hearing.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan