IHC serves notices in missing YouTuber case

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking recovery of a missing YouTuber Nigar Khan Niazi.

IHC’s Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas dismissed the objection of the Registrar’s Office on the application for the recovery of YouTuber Nigar Khan Niazi, who has been missing for five days.

The court issued notices to the Ministry of Defense, Police, and FIA for a response.

During the hearing on the petition of the missing Nigar Khan’s brother Faraz Khan, the petitioner lawyer Iman Mazari and Ansar Kiyani appeared in the court.

The lawyer requested that the case be heard urgently. Justice Inaam said that it cannot be done sooner as no such order has been made before.

Advocate Iman Mazari said that earlier in missing persons cases, notices were given for the same day or the next day. A larger bench is not even being formed. It is requested that the case be heard early.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that there is no such tradition. Notices were given in previous cases and in this case too.

The court adjourned the hearing for a week, assuming that the case would be heard by the bench that became available.