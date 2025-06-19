IHC serves notices in case regarding construction of Bhong Interchange

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to respondents in a petition seeking construction of Bhong Interchange on Multan-Sukkur Motorway as per the directions of Supreme Court.

The court issued notices to Planning Division on petitioner Raees Munir’s miscellaneous petition.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the case regarding the matter. The petitioner’s lawyer argued that only Rs 5 million has been allocated in the budget for the construction of the interchange.

He prayed the court to issued directives for increase allocation of funds for the project. The court sought response from Planning Division next week on miscellaneous petition and adjourned hearing.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that the process of land acquisition and possession phase have been completed.

The lawyer said that the NHA had proposed to allocate Rs 78 million for the project but only Rs5 millions are allocated in budget for this.

The court served notices and adjourned the hearing till next week.