IHC serves notices against accused sentence in May 9, riots case

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the parties on appeals against the sentence of accused in case regarding Ramna police station attack on May 9, and sought responses by June 19.

A division bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Azam Khan heard the appeals against the 10-year imprisonment sentence of convict Sohail Khan and others. Advocate Babar Awan, Sardar Bushak, Advocate Amina Ali and others appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

Babar Awan argued that those who were sentenced were not nominated in the case, adding that the peaceful rallies are allowed.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro said that notices are given on appeals.

The lawyer requested that notice be given of the short date, all the sentences have been given and it has also been said that identification has not been done. He said no one was injured, died or kidnapped in the case but they say this is terrorism.

He said that according to the police, two sticks have been recovered from the accused, on May 9.

According to the FIR, the accused had sticks, PTI flags and firearms. Babar Awan said that according to the case, the enraged accused attacked the Ramna police station, according to the case. His client’s name is not mentioned anywhere, in this case.

The court inquired how long the accused have been in custody? The lawyer said that the clients were on bail. He was arrested from the court after anti-terrorism court announced the verdict.

The court issued notice on the appeals against the sentence and adjourned the hearing till June 19. The anti-terrorism court had sentenced the accused in the Ramna police station attack case.