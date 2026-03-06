IHC serves notice to CDA in case regarding uncovered manholes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notice to Capital Development Authority (CDA) on a petition against open manholes at various areas of Islamabad.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar issued a written order regarding hearing on the petition of citizen Mughal Din. Advocate Malik Zaheer appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

The court said that the petitioner has identified an important public issue related to the safety of citizens in Islamabad. According to the petitioner, there are open and uncovered manholes in different sectors of the federal capital which have become a serious threat to citizens due to the negligence and inattention of the concerned authorities.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that there is a risk of accidents, serious injuries and loss of human lives due to open manholes. According to the petitioner, the concerned institutions are bound to make public roads and passages safe and secure from such dangers.

The court directed the law officer to assist in the case, further hearing will be held on March 30.