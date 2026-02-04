IHC sends pleas to Adiala Jail admin regarding jail facilities to Imaan Mazari

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sends a petition to the Superintendent Adiala Jail, seeking better jail facilities and meetings of Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by former federal minister Shireen Mazari who appeared before the court along with lawyer Kamran Murtaza and other lawyers.

During hearing, the court inquired that if she has filed an application to the Superintendent Adiala Jail? You file an application to the relevant forum then come to the court if the issue is not resolved, it said.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir remarked that this is the law and it has to be followed. Go to the Chief Commissioner or the Superintendent Jail first if your petition is denied, then come to us, he said.

The lawyer prayed the court to grant one or two days’ time to the Superintendent Adiala Jail to decide the request.

The court disposed of the petition by sending it to the Superintendent Adiala Jail.