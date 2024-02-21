Election day banner

IHC sends plea pertaining to NA-163 polls results to ECP

IHC
ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the success notification of Ijaz ul Haq from NA-163 Bahawalnagar and ordered to conclude the proceedings early.
A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra-court appeal moved by independent candidate Shaukat Basra in the constituency.
The petitioner adopted the stance that the ECP had issued a stay order against his application on February 13, but later on it issued the success notification.
The court adjourned the case with above instructions.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services