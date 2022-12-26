IHC seeks report in plea seeking Toshakhana gifts’ details

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a report from the Cabinet Division in a petition seeking implementation on the decision of Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) regarding the provision of Toshakhana gifts details from 1947 till date.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition regarding the matter.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Ahsan Raza Shah informed the court that he was not sure whether the Toshakhana record before 1990 was available or not. Such information should be present on websites, he added.

The court instructed sharing of the record if available with the petitioner.

The petitioner’s counsel said the Cabinet Division had refused to share the requested information stating it as classified. The PIC had issued order on June 29 in that regard, he added.

Justice Miangul Hassan asked why the petitioner was limiting the information to the extent of former presidents and prime ministers, and why not the public servants should be included in the list.

The court adjourned the case till next date.