IHC seeks replies from CDA, climate ministry over encroachments on natural waterways

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought replies from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Ministry of Climate Change over encroachments on natural streams, drains and waterways in the federal capital.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued notices to the authorities on Friday while hearing a public interest petition filed by Advocate Qasim Iqbal, who drew the court’s attention to the shrinking of natural water channels due to encroachments.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel said Islamabad faced flooding almost every year, while encroachments had narrowed several natural streams and drains, restricting the flow of rainwater and increasing the risk of urban flooding.

He told the court that flooding had recently been reported in E-11, Koral, Ghouri Town and Chatha Bakhtawar on September 1, describing the recurring situation as a serious concern for residents of the federal capital.

The court asked whether the petitioner was seeking a comprehensive survey of encroachments along all natural streams and drains in Islamabad. In response, the counsel requested directions for a satellite-based survey to identify encroachments on natural waterways and called for action against those found occupying the water channels.

Taking up the matter, Justice Minhas issued notices to the Chief Commissioner, CDA chairman and Ministry of Climate Change, directing them to submit their replies within two weeks.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned.