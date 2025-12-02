IHC seeks record from HEC regarding Justice Tariq’s degree

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought record from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) regarding the degree of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan heard the case. The chief justice remarked that records have been sought from HEC without merits of the case.

During hearing, Islamabad Bar Association also requested the court to become a party in the case. The court said that it will see the matter later.

Petitioner Mian Dawood Advocate said that in this case, it is also mandatory to call for records from the University of Karachi.

The chief justice said that first, we will call for records from the Higher Education Commission because it is the central regulator. The court said that it has also appointed amicus-curiae in this case.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan said that I have appeared in compliance with the court’s order as judicial assistant. The court adjourned the case for indefinite time.