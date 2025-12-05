IHC seeks Justice Jahangiri’s degree record from Karachi University

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought the record of Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s degree from Karachi University through the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The court, while seeking arguments from the judicial assistants on December 9 regarding the admissibility of the case, has said that the court proceedings will be taken forward after reviewing the record of the degree and the admissibility of the application.

The court of Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan issued a written order in the alleged fake degree of advocacy case against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. The court fixed the case against Justice Tariq Jahangiri for re-hearing on December 9.

The court order said that without going into the merits, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri’s degree record is being sought. The competent authority of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) should obtain the degree record and submit it to the court. The court has ordered that the HEC should submit the record along with the verification of the degree. The authorized officer of Karachi University with knowledge of the facts should appear in the court and after reviewing the degree record and the admissibility of the application, the court proceedings will be taken forward.

The court has directed that the judicial assistant should assist in the next hearing on the issue of admissibility of the application. The hearing of the case will be held on December 9. Mian Dawood Advocate has filed a case on the alleged fake degree of Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri.