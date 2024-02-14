IHC seeks ECP’s reply in plea to declare Aoun Chaudhry’s victory null and void

Election day banner

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought the reply of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding Salman Akram Raja’s plea for declaring the notification of Aoun Chaudhry’s victory from the NA-128 constituency null and void.
IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the appeal of Salman Akram Raja.
Salman Akram Raja, who contested the election against Aoun Chaudhry of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), pleaded that the ECP issued Form 49 against the Lahore High Court’s direction, which of the LHC, which directed the compilation of Form 47 in the presence of representatives from all political parties.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till February 15.

