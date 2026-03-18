IHC seeks comments on Tiktokers’ travel ban

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the respondents to submit answer on petitions seeking removal of Tiktoker Rajab Butt and Nadeem Nani Wala from travel ban list.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the cases filed by two Tiktokers through their lawyers Barrister Raja Qadeer Janjua and Ahad Khokher.

The respondents couldn’t present the comments to the court and prayed for the further time in this regard. The petitioners’ lawyer said that the visas of his clients are going to expire soon but the answer is yet awaited in the case.

The state counsel prayed the court to grant some time till after the Eid ul Fitr. Justice Muhammad Azam Khan said that there is the problem of visa expiry due to which the cases will be heard immediate after Eid holidays.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 26.