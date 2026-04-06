IHC seeks comments on contempt case against CDA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices and sought a report in a contempt of court petition filed against the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) over alleged tree cutting in violation of court orders.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition filed by citizen Muhammad Naveed Ahmed. The petitioner’s counsel argued that despite a court order dated January 15, 2026, restraining tree cutting in Islamabad, work on the expansion of Ataturk Avenue from D-Chowk to Ayub Chowk is ongoing, resulting in the cutting of old trees.

The petition also names the newly appointed CDA Chairman, Sohail Ashraf, as a respondent. The court was requested to halt the ongoing project, summon the chairman in person, and initiate action against officials responsible for the alleged violations.

The court issued notices to the respondents and sought a detailed report. The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.