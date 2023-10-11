IHC seeks comments from respondents on appeal of chairman PTI

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday said that it would pass an appropriate order in petition seeking provision of facilities, security and permission to meet family and personal doctor to chairman PTI in Adiala Jail.

The court sought comments from respondents on the appeal.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra court appeal of chairman PTI seeking amendment in the verdict of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, chairman PTI’s counsel Sher Afzal Murawat said that the former prime minister should be given facilities as he deserved under the law. The single member bench had not ordered to provide B-class to his client in jail.

The lawyer said that chairman PTI was not being allowed to meeting his personal doctor, lawyers and family members. On the query of the bench, the lawyer said that they were also demanding permission for his client to use exercise machine.

The court said that then it would summoning comments from the respondents to know their stance. It said that the court would also sought implementation report from authorities on the decision of single member bench.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.