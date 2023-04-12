IHC seeks arguments on plea for Imran Khan’s attendance thru video link

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought arguments on legal points pertaining attendance of PTI Chairman before courts through video links.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

Petitioner’s lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi argued that they had given applications to club all cases for hearing at Judicial Complex Islamabad and marking attendances of former prime minister through video links.

The chief justice remarked that the matter related to club all the cases was the jurisdiction of sessions court.

The court questioned the additional attorney general that whether the appearance through video links was enough at all stages of a case. It asked that if the signatures of an accused were essential at the time of indictment and whether attendance through video links, could be possible at this stage.

The chief justice remarked that the purpose of cross-examination in the presence of an accused was necessary so that he could witness the proceedings. Whether the appearance through video link could fulfil such requirements, he asked.

The chief justice said that he wanted to appoint a neutral lawyer as amicus curiae in this matter. The court then adjourned further hearing of the case till April 18.