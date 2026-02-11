IHC seeks answer regarding protection of minors from social media effects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought response from respondents regarding the measures taken to protect the children under age of 16 from the harmful effects of social media use.

The court also sought answer regarding establishment of social media regulator authority in the country.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a two-page written order on the petition filed by the father of minor Akbar Khan Shinwari. In it, the court ordered the Ministry of Information Technology, PTA and PEMRA to submit their comments on the matter and asked them to report on the implementation of the recent amendments to social media regulation, monitoring and PECA.

It should be informed about the regulatory framework that has been created regarding the use of social media by minors and the steps taken regarding the mechanism for assessing the age of minors (social media use). It should also be informed about the constitutional mandate regarding the protection of children.

The Islamabad High Court said that it is important to protect children from the harmful effects of online harms. The use of social media without regulation is dangerous for children. There are also issues of mental illness and violation of privacy due to children’s use of social media without regulation.

According to the order, the petitioner said that laws have been made around the world regarding the use of social media by minors. The court has sought a response from the federal government by March 3.