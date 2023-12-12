IHC reserves verdict regarding delimitation of NA-69, NA-35

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the petitions against delimitation of constituencies of NA-35 Kohat and NA-69 Mandi Bahauddin.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the decision after hearing arguments from the respondents.

During the course of proceedings, petitioner from NA-69 Chaudhry Nawaz’s lawyer Umair Baloch Advocate argued that the decision about the constituency of Mandi Bahauddin had already been taken but later changes were made off and on.

He prayed the court to restore the old provincial and national constituencies of Mandi Bahauddin.

Similarly, Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared on behalf of the petition regarding NA-35, and stated that some constituencies were comprising around 0.6 population while several had 1.3 million population each.

He said that it was a violation of law.

The ECP’s lawyer on the occasion adopted the stance that the ECP was not bound with regard to district boundaries in the formation of constituencies due to which some constituencies were bigger and some were smaller.

The chief justice remarked that apparently the stance of the petitioners were strong but the position of the ECP was as per the ground facts.

The court said that “if we move under section 20 to ensure the populations of all constituencies as equal then there would be a need of new delimitations across the country.”

The court, howeer, reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments.