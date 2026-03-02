IHC reserves verdict on woman’s plea for dowry recovery

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its decision on a woman’s petition regarding non-return of dowry items after divorce.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the question would be whether the working woman has bought her own items, if the parents give money instead of dowry, it will also be called dowry.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the woman’s petition against her ex-husband. The court directed the petitioner to present her own arguments in the absence of her lawyer.

The petitioner said that I had bought the dowry items with my own income. My ex-husband subjected me to physical violence and so I left home and separated. The court asked why he did not give the items after separation. To which the woman said that I was staying in the base and they were not allowing me to take my belongings. They did not even give me money for the belongings.

The ex-husband’s lawyer said that the trial court ordered to pay thirty percent of the amount and the appellate court overturned that decision.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the question would be whether the working woman had purchased her own belongings. If the parents give money instead of dowry, then it will be called dowry. The husband and wife run the household expenses together. For this, it is not necessary for the woman to be a working woman.

The lawyer argued that the petitioner could not present any proof of purchase in the trial court and the appellate court. We had paid the maintenance allowance.

When the court inquired, the woman said that her children are ten and seven years old and live with their father. The court inquired. The woman said that her ex-husband had also not presented receipts for the goods etc to the trial court.

The court reserved the decision of the case after hearing the arguments.