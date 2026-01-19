IHC reserves  verdict on admissibility of plea against labor officer

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its decision on the admissibility of the petition against the appointment of the Islamabad Labor Officer.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case. Expressing his annoyance with the petitioner’s ignorance of his own petition, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired, “Do you know the person against whom the petition was filed? On whose instructions did you file the petition?” You don’t even know what position the petitioner is in.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani silenced the petitioner’s lawyer when he tried to speak and said, “According to you, he is doing business from DI Khan. Let me ask the petitioner. On whose instructions did he file the petition?” The petitioner replied that he filed the petition himself.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said, “Will you shake your head or send you to jail? How much money did you take? Tell me the name or department of the person on whose instructions did you file the petition. Do you understand the meaning of lying in court?” You received a message in Dera Ismail Khan and filed the petition?

On the instructions of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, the petitioner was seated in the courtroom. However, after all the cases were over, the petitioner’s lawyer came to the rostrum and requested permission to allow the petitioner to leave.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that these are free citizens.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that I am also confused because of the warrant application. To which Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that big people have been confused for the warrant. No one stands in front of the system.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that once a person challenged the appointment of a PhD professor who himself was not even a fifth-grader.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court reserved its decision on the admissibility of the application.